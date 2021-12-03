Olivia Rodrigo’s ex Joshua Bassett shades her in new songs

Bassett dropped 3 songs that seem to be direct replies to Rodrigo’s acclaimed songwriting on debut album

It seems like Joshua Bassett is ready to speak out almost a year after his ex-flame Olivia Rodrigo burst onto the music scene with songs seemingly dedicated to their doomed romance, reported People.

On Thursday, Bassett dropped three new songs with lyrics that seemed to be direct replies to Rodrigo’s acclaimed songwriting on her debut album Sour and debut single drivers license.

In a song titled Crisis, Bassett sings, “If you get to tell your truth / Then so do I," he sings. "And it's cool if you want me to play the bad guy."

He even seemingly called Rodrigo out for “messing with my life as a career move” in the song’s chorus.

The rest of the song also includes lyrics that go, “I wish that I could open my eyes and the nightmare be over. But you sensationalize, keep fanning the fire for the headlines.”

The other two songs with shady lyrics are Secret and Set Me Free.

Rodrigo and Bassett were rumoured to be dating during their time on Disney, however, he was seen with Sabrina Carpenter later.

Rodrigo then allegedly addressed their breakup in drivers license in January 2021, and has since taken over the music industry; her songs and album were among Spotify’s most-streamed of the year.