Jennifer Garner reveals feelings behind kids hanging out with Ben Affleck, JLo

Jennifer Garner has gotten accustomed to the idea of her and Ben Affleck's kids spending time with Jennifer Lopez.
As spilled by an insider, “Jennifer Garner is super accommodating, she makes the juggling a lot easier for everyone to manage,” said the source, adding that “the kids get the best of both worlds.”
About the family's holiday plans, the insider shared, “They’re planning to give themselves more time together for Christmas."
“His kids will get a few days with them as well. It will be a blended family holiday for them."
The Batman star, who shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with Garner, 49, was previously spotted merging his family with the Hustlers actress.
“Jen and Ben celebrated Thanksgiving together back in the day when they were engaged, but this one was very different,” the insider said. “It wasn’t as long as they wanted, but it was special because they’ve both grown so much since then.”
