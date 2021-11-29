PSL-7 may be delayed as authorities encounter problems in players’ registration: sources

— File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven may be hit with delays as authorities are facing problems in players’ registration, sources said Monday.

Sources privy to the matter said that the PSL’s management was facing difficulties in players’ registration as most of the players will be busy in a foreign league on the dates proposed for the PSL-7 draft. The league could be delayed for a few days.

Earlier, the players' draft for the seventh edition of the PSL was expected to take place in the second week of December. Now, the players’ drafting for the league would be possible on December 14 and 15, the sources added.

The process for players' trading and retention could not be started yet.

The seventh edition of the PSL was scheduled to kick off in the fourth week of January next year.

PSL 7 players' draft expected to take place in December

The players' draft for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was expected to take place in the second week of December, sources informed Geo News on November 15.

Per sources, preparations to create the list of players' retention and the draft was underway, while the draft was expected to take place between December 8-10.

In the last edition of the tournament, Multan Sultans triumphed over Peshawar Zalmi in the final to win their maiden PSL title in a see-saw kind of game at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi in July.

Rift emerges between PCB, franchise owners

A day earlier, a new tiff had emerged between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the franchise owners over the salary cap for players ahead of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The annoyance of PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja was clearly visible during a meeting with the PSL franchise owners during which they were called out for "meddling" with Pakistan cricket. With PSL 7 just a few months away, Raja and franchise owners had a heated argument.