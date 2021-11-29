Mohammad Ziauddin. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Noted journalist Mohammad Ziauddin passed away Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 83.

Born in 1938 in Indian city of Madras, Ziauddin breathed his last at his Islamabad residence. His funeral prayers would be offered today in Media Town society after Asr prayers.

Ziauddin's family migrated to Pakistan in 1952, five years after the fall of Dhaka. Eight years later, in 1960, he shifted to Pakistan and remained here for the rest of his life.

He was associated with journalism for almost 60 years and during his stint as a journalist, Ziauddin worked with all the major newspapers of Pakistan, The Muslim, The News, Dawn and The Express Tribune.

As per The Express Tribune, his first job in the field of journalism was as a cub reporter at the Pakistan Press International (PPI). He then went on to work for the Pakistan Press Agency – and since then he worked at different news organisations in editorial positions with The Express Tribune being his last.



In July 2014, Ziauddin resigned as the executive editor of the English daily and went on to work as a freelance journalist.

Condolences pour in

The country's top political leadership and journalist community paid tribute to Mohammad Ziauddin.





