Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put sweet display of affection in new romantic date

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stunned everyone with their latest appearance in Los Angeles, looking every inch the 'it couple as they held hands while heading to a music studio.

The lovebirds, who rekindled their romance after 17-years, have proved they are still going strong with their sweet display of affection.

Lopez put her ageless beauty on display during a romantic outing with the man of her dreams. The 52-year-old looked stylish in a pair of faded jeans, grey sweater and black heels, accessorising with oversized shades.

On the other hand, the Batman star kept things casual in a pair of chinos, a graphic tee and grey jacket that complimented the singer’s outfit.

J.Lo and her twins Max and Emme reportedly accompanied the couple. Affleck was also able to spend time with his own kids – Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine.



Ben shares his children with ex wife Jennifer Garner, while Jennifer shares her twins with ex Marc Anthony, who announced their split in 2011.

Affleck and Lopez's sighting comes just after the two touched down in LA for Thanksgiving. They are doing really well.

Jennifer's latest outing with Ben suggests she loves being with him. She feels it’s truly meant to be.