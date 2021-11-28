BTS’ Jungkook's jaw-dropping looks steal spotlight at ‘Permission To Dance on Stage’

BTS member Jungkook is making headlines with his compelling moves and jaw-dropping outfits during Permission To Dance on Stage concert.

The much-anticipated concerts have kicked-off in full swing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, bringing fans on the edge of their seats.

The fandom, called as Army, finally got the opportunity to witness the world famous K-pop group’s first live off-line concert since the coronavirus pandemic.

The group also seemed pretty hyped up to finally reunite with its beloved followers as the seven members staged some iconic performances on the stage.

However, as soon as the 24-year-old singer stepped on the stage in all black outfit, fans were left star-struck by his attire.

The Euphoria hit-maker donned a cropped jacket paired with deep V-neck and chose to skip on a shirt underneath.



