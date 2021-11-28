Prince William, Charles planning targeted strike on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issues

Prince William and Prince Charles have reportedly taken ownership of the issues involving Meghan Markle and are planning to ‘target’ all their involved issues.
This claim’s been made by US brand and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer.
While speaking to Express UK he was quoted saying, "Charles, as he relates to the environment, is extremely well-positioned because he was forward-thinking and visionary about it years ago.”
He also added, "And he is now highlighting that because he recognises it's an important issue that matters.”
"While Meghan and Harry had the early mover's advantage of being more wisely attuned to the needs of younger people, I expect the monarchy - in the form of William and Charles - to further attune and have greater affinity in their messaging and actions in ways that Meghan and Harry have owned for the last year."
