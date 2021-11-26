Jana Kramer ‘in tears’ as she marks first Thanksgiving without kids: ‘My heart hurts’

Hollywood star Jana Kramer is currently gearing up to celebrate her very first Thanksgiving celebration without her children following the divorce.
The star weighed in on the emotional moment in an Instagram post that featured a photograph of her two children, daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 2 who she shared with NFL player Mike Caussin.
She captioned the post with a heartbreaking caption that captured her helplessness of the situation.
It read, “Happy thanksgiving. I’m beyond thankful for my beautiful babies. My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it’s the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart…”
“BUT How grateful and thankful I am that I’m their momma. Thinkin of all the others that are having a “first” holiday of loss or missing or just a difficult time. Let it out and then let’s eat and drink our feelings”.
