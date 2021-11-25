NAB chairman hits back at critics questioning anti-graft body's recoveries

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal addressing an event in Lahore on November 25, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

LAHORE: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal has said critics have created a "storm in a teacup" over the anti-graft watchdog's recoveries worth billions of rupees, as he slammed people questioning the body's credibility.

The finance ministry, according to a media report, last month had shared that they were unaware of recoveries worth more than Rs821 billion — except Rs6.458bn — that the NAB claimed to have recovered since its establishment. Afterwards, lawmakers had asked the authorities concerned to carry out a probe into the matter and ascertain the whereabouts of the amount.



Speaking at an event in Lahore, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said that the "storm in a teacup is created about where billions of rupees of recovery have gone [...] not all recovered amount is in cash that can be deposited in the national treasury."

The NAB chairman said that it was a difficult task to bring back the looted wealth of Pakistan.

He said that blaming NAB would not end the cases, adding "controversies have surrounded the bureau because it questioned powerful people for laundering money worth billions of rupees."

The NAB chief rubbished allegations of siding with the government and questioned those who accuse the anti-graft body of not going after the ruling party.

"The government is not a sacred cow for the NAB," he said, adding that a complete audit of accountability watchdog has been carried out three times and no problems have ever emerged except for two or four minor lapses.

He said the value of lands recovered by NAB in Gwadar is in trillions.

"We have a complete account of direct and indirect recovery."

More to follow.