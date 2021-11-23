PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja wants to restructure NHPC: sources

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja addressing a press conference. — PCB/File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja wants to reshuffle the National High-Performance Centre by sacking several coaches and hiring new ones due to his dissatisfaction with the centre, sources privy to the matter confirmed Tuesday.



Sources told Geo News that the former cricketer and PCB chairperson had also sought the resignation from ex-NHPC head Grant Bradburn, adding that he had not hung up his boots willingly.



However, a media release by the PCB earlier this year stated that Bradburn had resigned "to pursue further coaching opportunities".

The former New Zealand cricketer, who was Pakistan's national fielding coach from September 2018 to June 2020 and later promoted to the head of the NHPC, had seconded the PCB's statement regarding his resignation.

"My wife Maree and three children have also sacrificed a lot in allowing me to serve Pakistan cricket," Bradburn had said. "COVID-19 regulations made it challenging for them to visit Pakistan and feel the warmth, love, and friendship this country offers. It is now time for me to prioritise family and move forward to the next coaching challenge," he had added.

Sources told Geo News that Raja is not happy with some of the appointments in the NHPC, which were not based on merit.

Fielding Coach Atiq-uz-Zaman is in Manchester with his family for the past two months while bowling coach Mohammad Zahid has resigned and left for England as well.

They further stated that the PCB chairman wants to sack several coaches so he can restructure the centre once again.