Selena Gomez, Chris Evans spark romance rumours with matching jumper

American singer Selena Gomez and actor Chris Evans might actually be dating!

Although the stars have not yet posted any Instagram photos together nor they have engaged in a hot and heavy PDA, fans are speculating romance in the making with Selena's latest appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Over the weekend Taylor Swift posted a video from the set of Saturday Night Live, where she was spotted hanging bestie Selena wearing a chunky cable knit jumper.

To fans' surprise, Selena's jumper is the same as the one Chris Evans wore in Knives Out, further sparking claims of the romance.

Take a look:



