Bilal Abbas Khan makes comeback to film world after winning over audiences on small screen 

Actor Bilal Abbas Khan opened up on his experience filming in the industry so far and the contributions he made as he sat down for an interaction.
The young sensation made quite a mark in the showbiz industry in a short span of time.
In an interview with a local news outlet, the Thora Jee Le actor said, “I wasn’t afraid. In fact, it made me want to do a much better job when it came to my second film since the response to my first film wasn’t too good. That response was the reason why I moved towards television, and once the audience had accepted me through my roles on TV, that is when I decided that it was time to do a film again.”
He added, “People watch a lot more TV in Pakistan as compared to film. I can’t keep taking on romantic roles. If romance will be the defining feature of all my projects, then it’s just going to get boring for me.”
The star concluded, “I actually found the role I played in the film easier than the ones I have done on TV. Maybe that is because the character is very simple. I’ve only ever taken on challenging roles on TV. I would have to prepare for them a lot more. With my character in Khel Khel Mein, I was afraid too much preparation may ruin it, since I wanted the rawness of the character to shine through."
