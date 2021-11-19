Hareem Shah gets scolded by Sheikh Rasheed on Tabish Hashmi's show

TikToker Hareem Shah is calling Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on the sets of TBH with Tabish Hashmi.

In a teaser from the upcoming episode of the YouTube show, the social media influencer is seen dialing up Sheikh Rasheed's number on the request of audience.

The minister, who eventually picks up, asks the influencer to call back after some time.

"Please speak to me now," insists Hareem before inviting a slamming reply from the politician. "Shut up," says an agitated Sheikh Rasheed and hangs up the phone, inviting laughter from the audience and host Tabish Hashmi himself.

Take a look:







