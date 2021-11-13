 
Anushka Sharma celebrates 9 years of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' with throwback video

'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' marked ace filmmaker Yash Chopra's last directorial project

By Web Desk
November 13, 2021
Anushka Sharma celebrates 9 years of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' with throwback video

Indian actor Anushka Sharma is marking almost a decade to Jab Tak Hai Jaan with a throwback video montage.

The film, that marked ace filmmaker Yash Chopra's last directorial project, also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, Anushka celebrated the day with a clip featuring clips of SRK's iconic dialogues from the movie and some of Yash Chopra's BTS snippets.

"#9YearsOfJabTakHaiJaan @yrf #YashChopra #AdityaChopra @iamsrk @katrinakaif," captioned Anushka alongside the post.

