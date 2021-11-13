Anushka Sharma celebrates 9 years of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' with throwback video

Indian actor Anushka Sharma is marking almost a decade to Jab Tak Hai Jaan with a throwback video montage.
The film, that marked ace filmmaker Yash Chopra's last directorial project, also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, Anushka celebrated the day with a clip featuring clips of SRK's iconic dialogues from the movie and some of Yash Chopra's BTS snippets.
"#9YearsOfJabTakHaiJaan @yrf #YashChopra #AdityaChopra @iamsrk @katrinakaif," captioned Anushka alongside the post.
Take a look:
‘Kusu Kusu’ also became the most viewed video in 24 hours worldwide
The song features in Taylor's new version of re-released album 'Red'
Royal expert revealed there is no question that Charles will not be taking the monarchy in his hands
Jamie Spears has said through attorneys that he helped his daughter rehabilitate her career and always acted in her...
Travis Scott is 'devastated' by the Astroworld tragedy, staying at home in Houston since the event
'And Just Like That' is a revival of HBO hit show 'Sex And The City'