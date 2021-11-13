Duke Ellington school delays naming theatre after Dave Chappelle

LGBTQ organizations, Netflix employees and some Duke Ellington students criticized Chappelle’s latest special

The Duke Ellington School of the Arts, in Northwest D.C., said it will postpone renaming its theatre after Dave Chappelle, one of its best known graduates, to engage with members of the school who raised concerns about the comedian's latest Netflix comedy special.



A dedication was originally planned for November 23. But the school said in a statement that “moving forward with the event … without first addressing questions and concerns from members of the Ellington Community would be a missed opportunity for a teachable moment.”

While LGBTQ organizations, Netflix employees and some Duke Ellington students have criticized Chappelle’s latest special, “The Closer,” for his comments about transgender people and the LGBTQ community, the renaming of the theater will go forward April 22, the school said.

“Dave is an artist and activist and applauds the school taking time to develop creative and critical thinkers,” Carla Sims, a representative for Chappelle, wrote in an email. “He supports the school and any effort to contribute to open conversations vs. cancellations.”



In an interview, Duke Ellington Principal Sandi Logan said she has had both formal and informal meetings with students to discuss Chappelle’s comments, including a month of weekly meetings with an “advisory committee” of student leaders that includes representatives from the school’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance.



The school plans to continue those discussions in the coming months. It said Friday that it has expanded its social studies curriculum “to include content related to political activism, civic engagement, arts activism, and the intersections of race, gender, and sexuality.”

“On our end, we just needed a little time to get our community to at least have the conversation — not to maybe change minds. That is never our objective,” Logan said. “We needed that time to be able to get conversation and meaningful progress within the community, not a Band-Aid.”

Some students at Duke Ellington, which has a large population of LGBTQ students, previously told The Washington Post that the decision to rename the theatre — what some referred to as the heart of the school — for Chappelle made them feel uncomfortable.

Friday’s announcement “is a loss because we didn’t want the theatre to be renamed after him, but it looks like the school is going to go forward with it anyway,” sophomore Andrew Wilson, 16, said. “It makes me feel disappointed.”

Logan said the delay could allow Ellington “a chance to produce an even more impactful and exciting event” in April.



Duke Ellington is one of the few art schools in the D.C. region with a student body composed primarily of people of color. Logan said she sees that diversity as key to the conversations that will follow.

Duke Ellington announced its plans to rename the school’s theatre after Chappelle last month, hours before “The Closer” dropped on Netflix. The school said Chappelle’s “current and future work and influence would raise the profile of the school, increase opportunities for the entire Ellington community, and provide critical fundraising support for the sustainability of our arts-based curriculum.”

During a fundraiser held October 5, Chappelle said having the theatre named after him was “the most significant honor of my life.” - Reuters