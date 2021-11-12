Acting Afghan FM says there are no anti-Pakistan elements in Afghanistan

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

ISLAMABAD: Interim Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has claimed that Afghan soil is not being used against Pakistan.



"Currently, there are no anti-Pakistan elements present in Afghanistan," Muttaqi said while addressing a seminar at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad on the sidelines of the Troika Plus meeting on Friday.

The Taliban minister confirmed his role in mediating peace talks between Pakistan and banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) saying that his country hopes there is further progress in the coming days in negotiations between the two sides.

"We hope that the temporary ceasefire deal reached between the two parties turns into lasting peace," he said.

On Monday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced that the government of Pakistan and the banned outfit have reached a "complete ceasefire" during peace talks.

While speaking about the Taliban's international recognition, Muttaqi said that they "cannot figure out what to do in order to get recognition" from the US and the rest of the world.

"Our government is a broad-based one," Muttaqi said, adding that the Taliban government is "inclusive of all ethnic groups".

He assured the participants of the seminar that women are back "100%" to work in the health sector and associated institutions, while 75% of female employees have resumed work at educational institutes.

Muttaqi said Afghanistan "does not need" a big army, adding that "we will build a small but skilled army".

Taliban told to uphold international obligations at Troika Plus meeting

The Troika Plus on Afghanistan was attended by special representatives of Pakistan, China, Russia and the US. The meeting asked the caretaker Afghan government to take a friendly approach towards neighbouring countries.

During the meeting, the Taliban government in Afghanistan was given a clear message to uphold its international legal obligations, including universally accepted principles of international law and fundamental human rights.

Addressing the Taliban, it said that it had expectations that they would take decisive action against terrorists, fulfil their commitment to preventing the use of Afghan territory against its neighbours, and other countries in the region and the rest of the world.

As foreign capitals had complained of trouble distributing humanitarian aid, the Troika called on the Taliban to ensure unhindered humanitarian access, including by women aid workers, for the delivery of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan to respond to the developing crisis.

The Taliban were also asked to work with fellow Afghans to take steps to form an inclusive and representative government that respects the rights of all Afghans and provides equal rights to women and girls to participate in all aspects of Afghan society.

In this regard, it was emphasised that access to education for women and girls at all levels is an international obligation and the Taliban were encouraged to accelerate efforts to provide for full and equal access to education countrywide.

The Troika declared that they would continue to hold practical engagement with the Taliban to encourage the implementation of moderate and prudent policies that can help achieve a stable and prosperous Afghanistan as soon as possible.

Of particular importance was the Troika recalling the relevant Afghan-related UNSC Resolutions, including respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan that is free of terrorism and drug-related crime, and that contributes to regional stability and connectivity.