Will Pakistan finally break the November jinx by defeating Australia?

Australian skipper Aaron Finch (L) and Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. — AFP/File

As Pakistan and Australia are playing against each other in the race to the final, fans, cricket pundits and analysts are all contemplating on who will win the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Owing to Pakistan's five consecutive victories, aggressive bowlers and consistent batsmen, undefeated Pakistan have been declared by many as favourites to win the clash.

However, a quick glace at past records tells us that when it comes to Pakistan vs Australia matches, the Aussies have won more matches than Pakistan whenever their clashes take place in November.

The two times that the two teams played a three-match series was in November 2019, with the Aussies winning the series 2-0, after rain spoiled the first match.



However, when it comes to T20 matches held between the two sides on Thursdays, Pakistan has fared better than Australia.

Pakistan and Australia faced off in the UAE on May 7, 2009, when the latter played a home series against the former. That match was played on a Thursday and ended in Pakistan's favour, with the Men in Green winning by 7 wickets.

The next time the two teams played T20 cricket on a Thursday was on July 5, 2018, and Pakistan once again beat Australia, this time by 45 runs.

It will be interesting to see which breaks its jinx first, especially given that it is both November and a Thursday. If Pakistan wins, it means November no longer holds a bad omen for them when it comes to facing Australia.

However, if Australia wins, it means they no longer have to dread facing Pakistan on a Thursday.