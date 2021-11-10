Travis Scott hit with new lawsuit filed by father of nine-year-old boy

Travis Scott has been named in a new lawsuit filed by a father whose nine-year-old son is in a medically induced coma after being trampled at the Astroworld festival in Houston.

A legal team including prominent civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump said on Tuesday it has filed a lawsuit on behalf of the father.



The boy, identified in a statement by Crump only as "E.B.," sustained life-threatening injuries at a weekend performance headlined by hip-hop star Travis Scott that ended with eight people killed and dozens more injured in a stampede.

"This little boy is currently fighting for his life, and his parents will never know the same child they entered Astroworld with," Crump said in a statementon Tuesday.

The lawsuit, which names Scott, Live Nation Entertainment, Scoremore Mgmt and Cactus Jack Records as defendants, alleges negligence in "a great number of aspects" including crowd control and failure to provide proper medical attention.

It also accuses the defendants of failing to stop the hip-hop star's performance "until over 40 minutes" after officials declared a mass casualty event had begun.

Ezra Blount, 9, was on his father's shoulder at the event before falling during the crush, according to NBC News.

Once the family was able to locate him at Texas Children's Hospital, the boy was in a coma to fight the brain trauma.

"It's just a lot of things that could have prevented it," Taylor Blount, the nine-year-old's aunt, told NBC's "Today" show.

Houston's police chief said he met briefly with Scott to voice his "public safety concerns" before the rapper took the stage. Friday's deadly crowd surge has led to a flurry of lawsuits on behalf of concert-goers, while police are pursing a criminal probe of the tragedy.



