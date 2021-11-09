 
Tuesday November 09, 2021
World

China will not attend a regional security dialogue in New Delhi: spokesman

Wang Wenbin says China has already replied to India, stating it is inconvenient to attend meeting due to other engagements

By APP
November 09, 2021
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin. — AFP
BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday said  China will not attend a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan to be hosted by India.

"Due to scheduling reasons, it is inconvenient for China to attend the meeting. We have already given our reply to the Indian side," Wang said, during his regular briefing while responding to a question about whether China has declined to attend the dialogue.

Last month, India had invited Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, and all the central Asian nations to attend the "Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan", scheduled for November 10.

However, Pakistan's National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf turned down the invitation to the moot.

"I will not go. A spoiler can't be a peacemaker," Yusuf said in response to a question by a reporter about whether Pakistan will be attending.