China will not attend a regional security dialogue in New Delhi: spokesman

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday said China will not attend a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan to be hosted by India.
"Due to scheduling reasons, it is inconvenient for China to attend the meeting. We have already given our reply to the Indian side," Wang said, during his regular briefing while responding to a question about whether China has declined to attend the dialogue.
Last month, India had invited Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, and all the central Asian nations to attend the "Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan", scheduled for November 10.
However, Pakistan's National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf turned down the invitation to the moot.
"I will not go. A spoiler can't be a peacemaker," Yusuf said in response to a question by a reporter about whether Pakistan will be attending.
Attack gets under way after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the entrance of the sprawling site
He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1989 and was a Bencher of the Honourable Society of the Inner Temple
The benchmark Nikkei stock index rose more than 2% after news of the result
Haibatullah Akhundzada's low profile has fed speculation about his role in new Taliban government -- and even rumours...
Riyadh and other wealthy Gulf states expel Lebanese envoy
Diplomatic row is another blow for a country already in the grip of crippling political and economic crises