The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) will announce the results for the intermediate Part-II pre-engineering group today (Tuesday).



The BIEK, in a statement, said the result would be announced at 11am in the intermediate board's committee room.

The board said students could view their results on its website — www.biek.edu.pk — and also on its Android app.

The intermediate results will also be uploaded here soon after the gazette is released by the BIEK.

BIEK Chairman Professor Dr Saeed Uddin said the board was the "first one in Sindh to issue the results as per merit".