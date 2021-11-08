 
Monday November 08, 2021
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian seemingly happy for Kanye West as he finds new match for himself

By Web Desk
November 08, 2021
Kim Kardashian is reportedly aware  of  her estranged husband  Kanye West's rumoured romance with a 22-year-old stunning model Vinetria, giving her blessing to the rapper for his new match.

The 41-year-old reality star, who filed for divorce from the rapper in February after six years of marriage, reportedly wants her ex to 'move on.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is reportedly 'happy' that the father of her children has found a new match for himself.

Previously, it was reported that Kim Kardashian was happy with Kany's rumoured affair with  Russian model Irina Shayk, calling her  a 'great fit'.

Kim and Kanye share four children, North who turned eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm who is two.

The 44-year-old rapper has reportedly enjoyed a strings of dates with Instagram model Vinetria. The duo made their first public appearance this weekend at Donda Academy's basketball game.

Sources  revealed that Kim Kardashian-  who has also been romantically linked to comedian Pete Davidson - would not mind if Kanye begins his  new romantic journey  with  a girl of his choice.