Kelly Clarkson gears up for Christmas, announces hosting new special

Kelly Clarkson is gearing up for the Christmas spirit as she kicks it off with a new holiday special.
Announcing that she is hosting the Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around "holiday spectacular" next month, it was revealed that the special will have a range of guests like Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., Amy Poehler and Santa Claus.
The singer added that she will be featuring some "everyday heroes" who she will be surprising with some "life-changing" gifts.
"People celebrate the holidays in different ways and that is the inspiration behind the original songs and the curated classics that are featured in this special," Clarkson said in a statement on Thursday.
"No matter what your heart is feeling this holiday season, I hope that this hour brings you joy and happiness exactly where you are."
