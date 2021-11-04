UK announces over £55m to partner with Pakistan in tackling climate change

The UK on Thursday announced to give Pakistan more than £55m in support to help tackle climate change as part of the COP26 global climate change summit this week.
Pakistan has been ranked the 8th most vulnerable country to climate change, and by 2100, rising temperatures mean 36% of glaciers along the Hindu Kush and Himalayan range will be gone.
The UK has already achieved notable successes as 90% of the world’s economy is now covered by net-zero targets, up from less than 30% when the UK took on the presidency of COP26. This will help the most vulnerable countries like Pakistan.
The new funding for climate change in Pakistan is split into three parts:
The British High Commissioner was due to announce the urgently needed new programmes at a high-level reception for climate change stakeholders at the British High Commission in Islamabad this evening (November 4th).
Dr Christian Turner CMG said: “For Pakistan, climate change could be catastrophic. That is why we are working together on trees and finance, and mobilising leading Pakistani businesses. This £55m new funding will ensure Pakistan becomes more resilient to climate impacts, with more sustainable water use and greater access to climate finance, so improving lives and livelihoods.”
On COP26, the UK has been working with Pakistan on:
Even before COP26, the UK had been working closely with Pakistan on climate change and will provide £7m this year to help the country achieve its climate change objectives.
Earlier this year, the UK launched a new programme in Lahore to promote cleaner brick production practices which will help improve air quality, reduce smog, and fight climate change.
