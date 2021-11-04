Brad Pitt is ‘not prioritizing dating’ after Angelina Jolie Split: source

Brad Pitt is ‘not prioritizing dating’ after Angelina Jolie Split

Brad Pitt has been revealed to skip on dating even after five year of separation with Angelina Jolie.



The Fight Club star has taken a great impact of the on-going highs and lows of his divorce with the Maleficent actor.

Pitt, therefore, is more focused on himself rather than embark on a new relationship, reported Us Weekly.

The magazine reported that a source has revealed, “Brad is working hard and staying as positive as he can be right now.”

The insider also explained that the 57-year-old actor is not ‘mentally ready’ to date anyone yet, adding, “he doesn’t know when he next will be.”

“This whole war with Angelina has really taken its toll [on Brad],” it added.

The outlet also quoted, “Thankfully he has his own incredible willpower to count on, plus a wonderful support group and the tools he’s learned in recovery when times get super tough.”