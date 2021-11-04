Brad Pitt is ‘not prioritizing dating’ after Angelina Jolie Split: source

Brad Pitt has been revealed to skip on dating even after five year of separation with Angelina Jolie.
The Fight Club star has taken a great impact of the on-going highs and lows of his divorce with the Maleficent actor.
Pitt, therefore, is more focused on himself rather than embark on a new relationship, reported Us Weekly.
The magazine reported that a source has revealed, “Brad is working hard and staying as positive as he can be right now.”
The insider also explained that the 57-year-old actor is not ‘mentally ready’ to date anyone yet, adding, “he doesn’t know when he next will be.”
“This whole war with Angelina has really taken its toll [on Brad],” it added.
The outlet also quoted, “Thankfully he has his own incredible willpower to count on, plus a wonderful support group and the tools he’s learned in recovery when times get super tough.”
