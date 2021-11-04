Salma Hayek sheds light on Harvey Weinstein's behaviour during making 'Frida'

Salma Hayek recalled how disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein insulted her during the making of the 2002 film 'Frida'.
The 55-year-old Hollywood star – who previously wrote a blistering article recalling her sexual harassment experiences with Harvey – has recalled how she was bullied by him during the making of the 2002 biopic about the artist Frida Kahlo.
Responding to a question about Weinstein's behavior, Salma explained: "I did feel all right (when he bullied me).
"OK, I would shake (afterwards) and it did depress me, but there was a cartoon aspect about the whole thing."
The Desperado actress continued: "When he would call me up (during the making of 'Frida') and scream, 'Why do you have a (monobrow) and moustache? I didn't hire you to look ugly!'
Salma Hayek previously claimed that Weinstein – who was jailed for 23 years in 2020 for various sex crimes against women – never assaulted her because of her friendships with Quentin Tarantino and George Clooney.
