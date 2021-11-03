 
Wednesday November 03, 2021
Prince Charles meets Leonardo Dicaprio

A picture of the duo was shared by Clarence House on Wednesday

By Web Desk
November 03, 2021
Prince Charles  was introduced to Hollywood star and environment advocate Leonardo Dicaprio at the COP26, said Clarence House on Wednesday.

The actor and the future King  met when they were  visiting  designer Stella McCartney's installation.

According to the statement issued by the Clarence House, McCartney  showcased a sustainable fashion installation at Kelvingrove Art Gallery .

On Tuesday leaders committed to lower their emissions of methane -- a potent greenhouse gas -- by at least 30 percent this decade.

Experts said the pledge could have a significant impact on short-term heating.

But a two-day world leaders´ summit ended with barbed comments from the two largest emitters, the United States and China.

US President Joe Biden criticised counterpart Xi Jinping for skipping the summit, after China declined to sign the methane pledge.