Amir, Azhar back India after consecutive T20 World Cup losses

Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir (left) and batsman Azhar Ali. — AFP/File

Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Amir and Azhar Ali backed the under-fire Indian team after the Men In Blue came under sharp criticism for their two consecutive losses in the T20 World Cup.

Once the favourites have now become the target of hate and abuse after the team’s position on the scorecard remained miserable.



While former Indian players lined up to slate Virat Kohli and co, terming their performance as “disappointing”, Pakistani crickets came to India’s support.

Pakistani bowler Mohammad Amir wrote on Twitter: “I still believe India is the best team, it is just a matter of having a good time or bad time.”

Shedding light on the online hate directed towards the players, Amir added that abusing players and their families “is such a shame.”

He emphasised: “Don't forget [at the] end of the day, it's just a game of cricket.”

Meanwhile, batter Azhar Ali said that the situation is not looking good for India. “It’s not looking good for India…but we all want India to stay in the tournament,” he wrote on Twitter.

“This early exit of India won’t be good for the event,” he added.



