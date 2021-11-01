BTS drops heartwarming message tribute for ‘Love Myself’ campaign anniversary

South Korean hotshots from BTS have released a brand new video celebrating the 4th anniversary of the Love Myself campaign.

The video in question is less than two minutes long but includes a heart-tugging message that has already captured the hearts of ARMYs across the world.

For those unversed, the video was released three hours ago and addresses the importance of self-love in a high spirited and loving manner.

In the video, the members could be heard saying uplifting messages but RM was the first to start it all off by saying “It’s the 4th anniversary of the Love Myself campaign with BTS, Big Hit Music, and UNICEF.”

“Thanks to everyone’s participation, it's developed over the past 4 years into a campaign that helps children and teenagers around the world.”

Before concluding he shared a thoughtful wish and added, “We sincerely thank everyone who has been a part of it.”

Check it out below:

BTS is also partnered with UNICEF for this project and their aim has been to spread love.

The project was inaugurated back in 2017, under the #BTSLoveMyself and, to date has generated over five million tweets, 50 million in engagement and has also reached nearly every country of the world.

Its message, to spread light and love is also a main motivator for the boys. During their inaugural speech at the time, they admitted, “We started Love Myself as a way to reach young people and help improve their lives and rights.”



