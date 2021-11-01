Kim Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West has put his fleet of cars at his Wyoming home on the market, according to reports.



West, who is now legally named Ye, wants to get rid of some of his vehicles has six of West’s vehicles are now open for bidding at Musser Bros. Auction.

It states that the vehicles up for auction are: “a 2016 F-350, a 2017 F-250, a 2018 F-150 Raptor, a 2019 F-150 Raptor, a XLT Max edition 2020 Ford Expedition and a Limited Stealth edition 2020 Ford Expedition.”

Meanwhile, West announced a special Halloween Sunday Service livestream, taking place later today (October 31).

The rapper posted the news to his Instagram earlier today. It will stream here on Triller and the Fite TV app, which are the same streaming platforms that host the VERZUZ rap battles, at 3pm ET (7pm GMT).

The last time Ye appeared with his Sunday Service choir, which first emerged in the run-up to the release of his ninth studio album ‘Jesus Is King‘ (2019), was in April for DMX’s memorial service.

Kim has nopropets also worked with the choir on his most recent album, ‘DONDA‘, which hears “gospel flourishing scattered across the record – most notably beautifully harmonising with The Weeknd on ‘Hurricane’”, as NME noted in a talking points article.