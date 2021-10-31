'Dirilis:Ertugrul' producer Mehmet Bozdag wishes his wife on her birthday

Mehmet Bozdag , the man behind hit Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" and "Kurulus:Osman " on Saturday wished his wife Aslı Zeynep Peker Bozdağ on her birthday.
" Happy birthday my love. Happy birthday my sunshine," he captioned a picture on his Instagram account.
"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
"Kurulus:Osman" is a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.
