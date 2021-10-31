 
close
Sunday October 31, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' producer Mehmet Bozdag wishes his wife on her birthday

The hit TV series is being aired on PTV

By Web Desk
October 31, 2021
Dirilis:Ertugrul producer Mehmet Bozdag wishes his wife on her birthday

Mehmet Bozdag , the man behind hit Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" and "Kurulus:Osman " on Saturday wished his wife  Aslı Zeynep Peker Bozdağ on her  birthday.

" Happy birthday my love. Happy birthday my sunshine," he captioned a picture on his Instagram account.

"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing  on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Kurulus:Osman" is a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.