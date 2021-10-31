Aamir Khan pays rich tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has paid a rich tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on Friday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 46.
In a statement, the Dangal actor said, “Appu entertained us through his films, but above all else, he won us all with his warmth, sincerity and passion.”
Puneeth is fondly called 'Appu' by his friends and fans after he received massive love as lead actor in film Appu (2002).
Khan further said, “Thank you Puneeth, for all the love that you showered on all of us.”
The Laal Singh Chaddha actor continued, “May your soul rest in peace, dear friend. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family” followed by folded hands emoticon.
Puneeth Rajkumar died on Friday after he suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym.
