Wednesday October 27, 2021
Amelia Hamlin is 'happy' after ex Scott Disick's date with Elizabeth Lindley

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick called it quits in September after almost a year of dating

By Web Desk
October 27, 2021
Amelia Hamlin is 'happy' after ex Scott Disick's date with Elizabeth Lindley

American model Amelia Hamlin   updates fans that she is doing well after her breakup with Scott Disick.

Turning to her Instagram on  Monday, Amelia shared a thread of photos  fromn her gallery, featuring the 19-year-old all smiles for the camera.

"rly rly happy," captioned Hamlin alongside the post.

Hamlin's photos come after Disick, 38, was  spotted with model Elizabeth Grace Lindley in West Hollywood. Hamlin and Disick called it quits in September after almost a year of dating.