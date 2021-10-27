Amelia Hamlin is 'happy' after ex Scott Disick's date with Elizabeth Lindley

American model Amelia Hamlin updates fans that she is doing well after her breakup with Scott Disick.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, Amelia shared a thread of photos fromn her gallery, featuring the 19-year-old all smiles for the camera.

"rly rly happy," captioned Hamlin alongside the post.



Hamlin's photos come after Disick, 38, was spotted with model Elizabeth Grace Lindley in West Hollywood. Hamlin and Disick called it quits in September after almost a year of dating.

