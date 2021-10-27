Four policemen shot dead in KP’s Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: At least four police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, were gunned down by unidentified armed men on Wednesday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat.



According to a Geo News report, the police party, in a mobile, was on a routine patrol when unidentified assailants opened fire on it in the Wanda Mir Alami area.

As a result of the attack, four personnel, including an ASI, lost their lives, while the assailants managed to flee from the scene.

Police officials said the deceased personnel included ASI Yaqub Khan, constables Mustaqim and Inam and driver Rahimullah.

No further details were available about the incident and further investigation is underway.