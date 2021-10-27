Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mere Yaaraa’ song is out now

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s Mere Yaaraa song from their upcoming film Sooryavanshi has been released.



Katrina and Akshay announced the release of the video song on their respective social media platforms.

Taking to Instagram, the Tiger 3 actor said, “#mereyaara. Those blissful days #sooryavaanshi” followed by heart emoticons.

Akshay also took to the photo-video sharing platform and said “When you find that one in a million, your heart can’t help but sing #MereYaaraa. Song out now.”

He also shared Sooryavanshi release date.



“#Sooryavanshi releasing in cinemas on 5th November.”

Katrina and Akshay are currently on the promotional spree of Sooryavanshi.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

The film was set to release in March 2020, however, due to coronavirus pandemic it was delayed several times.