Billie Eilish records audio message ahead of UN COP26 climate summit

Billie Eilish called on world leaders to stand together and take urgent action at the U.N. COP26 climate summit next week as she joined forced with scientists from the group Arctic Basecamp on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, the singer recorded a video message, with “The Office” actor Rainn Wilson, explorer Levison Wood and Robert Irwin, son of the late Australian conservationist Steve Irwin, also lending their voices to the project in conjunction with Britain’s University of Exeter.

“This year our leaders are deciding the global actions required on the environment climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet,” Eilish said. “We must stand together and speak up to save our planet, not just for us, but for our future generations, and we need urgent, urgent action now and to work together as one.”



The global climate summit, hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, kicks off in Glasgow on Oct. 31.

Britain has cast the summit as the last big chance for countries to commit to steps to slow rising temperatures.



British royal family members are also due to attended the event. Queen Elizabeth has cancelled her attendenace on doctors' advice, according to AFP.