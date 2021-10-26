Abrar ul Haq, Saba Qamar amuse fans with new version of 'Baby Shark'

Singer Abrar ul Haq has dropped a quirky new version of nursery rhyme Baby Shark.
The musician, who is famous for singing songs like Billo, Preeto and Pardesi has now dropped the official music video of Begum Shak Karti Hai.
The song, featuring Saba Qamar, shares a story of a married couple in a light-hearted manner.
"Hahahha too good man , the best thing about his songs is it will lift up your mood, no matter how you feel it will bring a smile on your face," comments one fan on the song.
"King will always be a king," wrote another YouTube user while praising Abrar.
