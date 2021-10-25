Pics: Courtney Hope, Chad Duell tie the knot in gothic-themed wedding

American Soap Opera stars, Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, tied the knot Saturday in a gothic-themed wedding in Malibu.

The couple turned into a sight to behold in matching red outfits on their big day.

The Young and the Restless actor adorned a long, flared Victorian gown with beautiful scarlet lace details while her voluminous tulle danced on the floor.

While the groom, General Hospital actor, opted a matching red wedding suit, detailed with black embroidery.

Photo Credit: Katrina Bowden/Instagram

The ‘till death’ themed event was attended by the duo’s close family and friends who were also dressed-down in gothic style all-black outfits.

Photo Credit: Katrina Bowden/Instagram



