Pics: Courtney Hope, Chad Duell tie the knot in gothic-themed wedding

American Soap Opera stars, Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, tied the knot Saturday in a gothic-themed wedding in Malibu.
The couple turned into a sight to behold in matching red outfits on their big day.
The Young and the Restless actor adorned a long, flared Victorian gown with beautiful scarlet lace details while her voluminous tulle danced on the floor.
While the groom, General Hospital actor, opted a matching red wedding suit, detailed with black embroidery.
The ‘till death’ themed event was attended by the duo’s close family and friends who were also dressed-down in gothic style all-black outfits.
Halyna Hutchins' sister reacts to deadly incident of shooting on ‘Rust’ set
67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush receive Best Actor awards
Adele Roberts has revealed on her Instagram account that she has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.
A Hollywood firearms expert claims there is one gun safety rule that Alec Bladwin never followed through with
The couple may actually want kids someday after tying the knot, said the astrologer
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets on Sunday.