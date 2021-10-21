'Writing a letter doesn't make Meghan Markle a lobbyist'

Meghan Markle has written an open letter to Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer

In an open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer , Meghan Markle called Wednesday for the United States to provide paid family leave. She confessed , in the letter, to to feeling "overwhelmed" by the arrival of her daughter.

"I´m not an elected official, and I´m not a politician. I am, like many, an engaged citizen and a parent," Markle wrote in an open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

When Daily Mai's Royal Editor shared screenshots of her newspaper's coverage, saying it explains how the Duchess of Sussex has become "a high-level lobbyist", Marlene Koinig , an expert on British royalty said "Writing a letter does not make Meghan Markle a lobbyist."

Harry and Meghan stunned the royal family last year when they announced they were stepping back from frontline royal duties.

They moved to Los Angeles, cutting financial ties with the royal family and signing a string of lucrative deals, including with the streaming giant Netflix, and Apple TV+.

Markle is estranged from her father Thomas Markle, who did not attend her wedding and is yet to meet his grandchildren.



