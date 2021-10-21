 
close
Thursday October 21, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Tori Spelling caught ‘throwing a fit’ outside lawyer office amid custody brawl

Tori Spelling papped screaming in broad daylight after a salty custody hearing

Entertainment
Web Desk
October 21, 2021
Tori Spelling caught ‘throwing a fit’ outside lawyer office amid custody brawl
Tori Spelling caught ‘throwing a fit’ outside lawyer office amid custody brawl

Tori Spelling recently got papped outside a lawyer’s office, screaming into her phone amid divorce proceedings.

Spelling was photographed by paparazzi, right outside her lawyer’s office this Monday with a notepad in hand which contained words like “custody”, “support” and “assets.”

Tori Spelling caught ‘throwing a fit’ outside lawyer office amid custody brawl

The handwritten reminder seemed to point towards a messy and impending divorce hearing from her husband of 15 years, Dean Mc Dermott.

Tori Spelling caught ‘throwing a fit’ outside lawyer office amid custody brawl

For those unversed, the couple has been facing rumours of marital strife for months prior.

The paparazzi photographs showcase Spelling yelling straight into a cellphone in a black suit.

Tori Spelling caught ‘throwing a fit’ outside lawyer office amid custody brawl

In the photograph, she held a legal notepad, had on sunnies and had her hair pulled back into a slick ponytail.

The only visible accessory that modernized this conservative outfit was her chunky necklace.

Tori Spelling caught ‘throwing a fit’ outside lawyer office amid custody brawl


More From Entertainment