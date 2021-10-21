Tori Spelling caught ‘throwing a fit’ outside lawyer office amid custody brawl

Tori Spelling recently got papped outside a lawyer’s office, screaming into her phone amid divorce proceedings.



Spelling was photographed by paparazzi, right outside her lawyer’s office this Monday with a notepad in hand which contained words like “custody”, “support” and “assets.”

The handwritten reminder seemed to point towards a messy and impending divorce hearing from her husband of 15 years, Dean Mc Dermott.

For those unversed, the couple has been facing rumours of marital strife for months prior.

The paparazzi photographs showcase Spelling yelling straight into a cellphone in a black suit.

In the photograph, she held a legal notepad, had on sunnies and had her hair pulled back into a slick ponytail.

The only visible accessory that modernized this conservative outfit was her chunky necklace.



