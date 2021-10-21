Scott Disick weighs in on the ‘mounting struggles’ Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement is placing on him

Scott Disick 'struggling with Kourtney’s engagement: source

Scott Disick has reportedly decided to step away and form distance away from the rest of the Kardashian family to process the engagement of Kourtney Kardashian.

This report has been brought forward by sources close to People magazine and according to their findings, Scott is trying to ‘make peace’ with the news.

The insider was also quoted saying, "Scott hasn't really wanted to deal with Travis and Kourtney because he didn't feel like he'd have to.”



"At first, it seemed like it was just a casual relationship to him, nothing serious. So he pretty much put that on mute. Hasn't been giving it too much brainpower, thinking that eventually, they'd break up."

"But that didn't happen and now he's being forced to deal with it, which is uncomfortable. He knows he has to lean into the discomfort and get past it.”

“He understands that it's not Kourtney's job or Travis's job to make him okay with this. It's his job, and if he's going to co-parent with Kourtney, which he has been, he has to process this and make his peace with it.”

His attempts at “distancing himself from the family” is a way for him to actually achieve that. "It's not about them, it's not about Kourtney.”

Reportedly, “It's about him needing some time to process this and deal with it on his own, without them. He'll come around soon."

Before concluding the insider explained the circumstances and added, "Scott never approved of Kourtney dating Travis. He has struggled with their relationship.”

“He always had this idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together. He was pretty shocked when he found out that she was dating Travis."