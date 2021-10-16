Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell to star in new film 'Spirited'

Fans of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are excited after they announced that the have wrapped the shooting for their new film "Spirited".
Taking to Instagram, Reynolds wrote: "That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago.
Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer…
Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.
These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.
