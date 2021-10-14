PM Imran Khan says 'technical issues' in DG ISI's appointment will be resolved

Premier, during a meeting with PTI parliamentarians, says "no one has a better relationship with military leadership than me"

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation on April 19, 2021. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that "technical issues" in the appointment of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director-general would be resolved soon, Geo News reported Thursday.

Sources privy to the matter said that the premier made the statement at a meeting with the PTI Parliamentary Committee.

PM Imran Khan took the committee members into confidence over the current situation pertaining to the appointment of ISI DG and said: "No one has a better relationship with the military than me".

He then went on to clarify that there was "no misunderstanding" between the government and the military leadership.

The prime minister had convened an emergency meeting of the ruling party’s parliamentary group at Parliament House to discuss important national issues.



Several PTI members protested on being suddenly called for the meeting by the chief whip of the PTI, Malik Aamir Dogar, sources had said.



They reportedly questioned why an emergency meeting had been called at the last minute, saying it would take time to reach Islamabad.

'Atmosphere of trust'

Following the meeting, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry held a press conference, where he said that "the decision regarding the appointment of the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) will be made in an atmosphere of trust".

Chaudhry quoted the premier as saying that the "ambiguity regarding the appointment has been cleared".

“PM Imran Khan said that civil-military relations have never been as good in the entire history of the country as they are now,” said Chaudhry.

He said that the premier said that the honour and the dignity of the army is dear to the entire country.

The federal minister said that PM Imran Khan and army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa "settle every issue together through consultation".

“The same mechanism was adopted on the matter of the appointment of ISI DG,” said Chaudhry.

The minister said that the DG ISI will be appointed "soon" with the process already "underway".

'Everything mutually finalised'

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, also speaking to the media following the meeting, said that "everything has been mutually decided and finalised" and that the government and the military "have a very good understanding".

He said that the prime minister had not said anything about interviewing candidates for the post.

"He was viewing things in a political context, while the army has its own approach," Rasheed added.