Saudi Prince Abdullah breathes his last

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced news of Prince Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Faisal Al Saud's demise, Khaleej Times reported Sunday.
A statement issued by the Saudi Royal Court said that the funeral prayers would be offered today in Riyadh.
"I believe that Facebook's products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy," Haugen tells a Senate...
Report findings prompt outrage as Catholic Churches around the world face a growing number of abuse claims and...
Two sides discuss how Britain can help Afghanistan battle terrorism and a deepening humanitarian crisis
Back from a rare weekend relaxing at home in Delaware, Biden plunged into the most consequential period of his...
"Tax evasion and aggressive tax planning is completely unacceptable," von der Leyen says
Tropical Cyclone Shaheen was downgraded to a tropical storm and then a tropical depression after making landfall north...