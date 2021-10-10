 
Sunday October 10, 2021
Saudi Prince Abdullah breathes his last

The prince's last rites will be offered today in Riyadh, says Saudi Royal Court
Web Desk
October 10, 2021
The flag of Saudi Arabia.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced news of  Prince Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Faisal Al Saud's demise, Khaleej Times  reported Sunday.

A statement issued by the Saudi Royal Court said that the funeral prayers would be offered today in Riyadh. 

