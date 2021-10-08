Kourtney Kardashian treats fans with her new stunning snaps

 
Friday October 08, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian puts her grace on display in white tank top and satin navy shorts
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 08, 2021
Reality star Kourtney Kardashian looked amazing in busty white tank top and satin navy shorts as she seemingly continued shooting her new Hulu series on Thursday.

The 42-year-old shared a photo of herself putting on a busty display in a fitted white tank top in a series of Instagram shots captioned 'Day 1 of filming.'

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stole the spotlight as she seemingly continued filming her new show, rocking an array of edgy necklaces, ranging from one of a cross and crossbones to several crosses.

A second photo put Kourtney's fabulous legs on display as the reality star shared a full-length image for fans. The Poosh founder pouted her lips while rocking an edgy pair of shades.

Kourtney Kardashian appeared to be referring to her new Hulu series in her caption, however she has been seen filming the show with her sisters previously.

