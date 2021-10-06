Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle had a cold and distant relationship

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton failed to create a strong bond owing to practical reasons

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton could have buddied up and created a strong friendship but their ties remained cold and distant instead.

Royal author and commentator Andrew Morton wrote in his book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, that the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex failed to create a strong bond owing to practical reasons.

“During the build-up to Meghan’s wedding, Kate was experiencing her third difficult pregnancy and was focused on her own welfare,” he wrote.

“She did not have much energy to bond with her new neighbour,” he went on to say.

While many royals live close to each other At Kensington Palace, things were different for Meghan and Harry as they lived farther away.

“It was a practical matter as much as anything. Kate spent weekends and holidays at Anmer Hall, the Cambridges’ country home in Norfolk,” Morton wrote in his book.