Find out how royal nanny cares for George, Charlotte, Louis

'Nanny in a Book' shares the methods George, Charlotte, Louis's nanny adopts to keep them busy

The royal family's children have always been under the care of nannies and with many wondering what their job looks like, one royal nanny unearthed the secrets of her job. .

Maria Teresa Turrion Borallo, who is in charge of looking after the Cambridges’ kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, has her story narrated by author Louise Heren in her publication Nanny in a Book.

Speaking to The Sun, Louise shared about how the nannies have an influence on the children’s public image.

"There will be no messing," she said.

"That's because Maria will be aware that as they step off planes, holding mum's hands, smiling and waving to the crowds, there can't be any crying or terrible twos or tantrums."

She also revealed that the royal kids are not afraid to get down and dirty during play time.

"There will be lots and lots of outdoor play, that’s the one thing you could say Norland are old-fashioned about.

"Loads of fresh air. Lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, potentially some gardening.

"Norland are very into teaching children through play. Yes you are getting mucky with your hands in the soil but you are learning how to plant.

“If it is tipping it down, they will still go out. Wet weather is just inappropriate clothing, you have to put the right stuff on.

“It doesn’t have to be strict. Just because Norland Nannies wear the brown uniform, they look quite old-fashioned, that doesn’t mean their message is old-fashioned.

"It’s no nonsense.”