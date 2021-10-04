Babar Azam breaks Chris Gayle's record

ISLAMABAD: In a major achievement, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has managed to rewrite record books by becoming the fastest batsman to score 7,000 runs in the T20 format.
Babar Azam smashed West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle's record to become the fastest to reach the 7,000 runs mark in T20 cricket.
Babar reached the landmark during Central Punjab’s National T20 Cup clash against Southern Punjab, playing his 187th inning. He needed only four runs to reach the milestone when he walked in to bat on Sunday.
Gayle crossed 7,000 T20 runs mark in 192nd inning
Chris Gayle had crossed the 7,000 T20 runs mark in his 192nd inning.
Babar was three innings short of Chris Gayle’s record when he reached 6,000 runs earlier this year. Since then, he has taken only 22 innings to add another 1,000 runs to his total T20 runs tally.
Azam scores 2,000 T20I runs in 52 innings
Of his 7,000 T20 runs, 2,204 have been scored in T20Is. In April this year, Babar Azam had surpassed Virat Kohli’s record to become the fastest to make 2,000 runs in T20 internationals, beating the Indian skipper by a margin of four innings.
He is the 11th cricketer to score 2,000 T20I runs.
Last week, Babar smashed the sixth T20 century of his career to register a record for the most number of T20 hundreds by a Pakistani batsman. With 64 scores of 50 or more from 186 innings, Babar Azam has the best ratio of 50s/innings in T20 cricket among all the top batsmen in the world.
