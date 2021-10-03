Insiders highlight the bond between Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore: Insider

Sources recently shared the inside scoop into Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore’s one-in-a-million friendship.



Per a report by OK! Magazine, Barrymore even dished over the bond she shares with Charlie’s Angels co-star Diaz and was quoted saying, “The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments, [and] we’ve also been there in the small moments and the casual moments.”

“The reason we are such good friends is because it’s real and we go through real stuff with each other. It’s not a Hollywood fairy-tale.”

Even an insider chimed in, in agreement and added, “From breakups to heartache to baby bliss, Drew and Cameron have shared it all.”

Before concluding the source added, “They agree they couldn’t have made it through the last three decades without each other.”