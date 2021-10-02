Lady Gaga addresses intentions for playing Patrizia Reggiani as a ‘real person’ in ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga gets candid about why she intended to play Patrizia Reggiani as a real person and ‘not a caricature’

Lady Gaga recently weighed in on the real reason she intended to play Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci as a “real person” and “not a caricature.”

The singer explored the truth behind her intentions during her interview with The Wall Street Journal this week and shared her secrets for ‘getting into character’ for the House of Gucci filming.

There she was quoted saying, “I knew I was about to play a murderer. I also knew how Tony feels about Italians being represented in film in terms of crime. I wanted to make a real person out of Patrizia, not a caricature.”

“I felt the best way to honour Maurizio and Italians was for my performance to be authentic, from the perspective of a woman. Not an Italian-American woman, but an Italian woman.”

She also wore her heart on her sleeve and admitted, “Choosing to work in a film that's set in Italy is where my heart lies.”

“When I went over to film this year, every day I was able to plant my feet on the ground and know that I was in a place where my family lived before coming here and working hard so I could have a better life.”