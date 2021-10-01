Demi Lovato weighs in on her ‘self discovery’

Singer Demi Lovato defined her journey of self discovery as coming out with those words boosted her energy levels.



In her latest appearance at the Today Show, Lovato revealed how she felt opening up to her gender identity.

Demi Lovato said, "The way that I explain being nonbinary to people, or gender non conforming, is for me personally — I can’t speak to everyone in their experience — when I came to the realization that I am equally as masculine as I am feminine.”

Lovato elaborated, "My masculine and feminine energy are equal, so much so that I may be wearing a dress and heels right now, but I don’t identify as just a woman, or just a man, and I identify as both."

The Stone Cold singer further added, "I’m attracted to human beings, and it doesn’t matter what you identify as, I don’t hold myself back from sharing my love with anybody."